UEFA with positive impressions after the first inspection for our hosting of Euro 2028 U19

Bulgaria has taken the first important step in its preparation for the European Under-19 Football Championship in 2028. During the first inspection visit earlier this week, UEFA representatives visited the stadiums, training complexes and hotels planned to welcome the eight best teams on the continent in this age group, and were left with positive impressions of what they saw.

During the visit, the expert team of the European football headquarters inspected the stadiums “Hristo Botev“ and “Hristo Bonev“ in Plovdiv, Georgi Benkovski“ in Pazardzhik and the stadium “Beroe“ in Stara Zagora, as well as the training bases in Komatevo, at “Lokomotiv“, in Markovo, Orizare and Saedinenie.

“The first impressions of the UEFA colleagues are positive, but the preparation is only just entering its real stage. "Serious work is ahead on completing and improving the stadiums, as well as maintaining the training facilities in excellent condition until the start of the championship," said BFU Deputy Director for International Affairs Iveta Bankova, who heads the Tournament Organizing Committee.

In the next stages of preparation and after receiving the official report from UEFA, the Bulgarian Football Union will hold official meetings with the management of the municipalities, representatives of the clubs whose stadiums and facilities are included in the project, as well as all other involved parties.

The goal is to discuss the specific steps, the necessary improvements and the coordination between all participants in the process.

Ms. Bankova added that the BFU will make every effort to support the improvement of the sports infrastructure so that it meets the requirements for hosting the the European Championship.

“For us, it is of paramount importance that investments and improvements have a long-term effect after the end of the tournament, leaving a real legacy for football clubs, young players and host cities.

The Bulgarian Football Union thanks all participants in the preparations, as well as the municipalities for their cooperation and support. We believe that through joint efforts, good coordination and consistent work, Bulgaria will succeed in organizing an unforgettable European Championship in 2028 — an event that will not only welcome the future stars of European football, but will also leave a lasting positive mark on Bulgarian football”, concluded Ms. Bankova.