Precedent in Serbia: Volleyball beauty will play for one club, and will be the director of its biggest rival

The beautiful Serbian volleyball player Milica Medved caused a real furor and unprecedented interest in sports circles in neighboring Serbia. The 24-year-old athlete, who plays the libero position, accomplished a case that is extremely rare to see in professional sports – she will carry the team of one club, while simultaneously holding a senior management position in another.

Born in January 2002, Medved began her career in the Omladinac team, then moved on to Edinstvo (Stara Pazova). This was followed by a period overseas in the USA, where she competed for the American LOVB Madison.

Upon her return to her homeland in 2026, Milica was officially introduced as the new sports director of her former club Edinstvo (Stara Pazova) – an appointment that was officially confirmed by the management.

Just a few days later, however, a new shocking twist followed. The beauty was also introduced as the new signing for TENT (Obrenovac) – the biggest and most implacable rival of Edinstvo in the Serbian volleyball championship.

Thus, the 24-year-old Medved will have to balance her role as an active player for TENT and her duties as Edinstvo's sports director. The atypical situation has tested the sports ethics and fans of both teams, and it remains to be seen how supporters of both camps will accept her dual role on and off the court.