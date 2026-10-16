Ruben van Bommel charms sexy actress

PSV Eindhoven winger Ruben van Bommel has become one of the most talked about topics in Dutch social and sports news. The son of football legend Mark van Bommel has attracted attention off the pitch with his alleged new romantic relationship with famous actress Noah Jacobus.

According to the popular Dutch channel Reality FBI, the two were spotted walking quite freely and hand in hand through the streets of Eindhoven. The open display of closeness led the country's media to predict that this was a serious romance, and not just a short-term infatuation.

Further confirmation of their close relationship came from social media, where the 22-year-old actress and the footballer's sister - Renee van Bommel - are now mutual followers on Instagram. This immediately fueled speculation that Noah had already been introduced to the famous family. In addition to his father, Mark van Bommel, Ruben also has another world-famous football relative - his grandfather is former Netherlands national coach Bert van Marwijk.

Noah Jacobus is among the most popular young faces on television in the Netherlands and enjoys over half a million followers on Instagram. She is best known for her role as Nola Sanders in the cult soap opera Goede Tijden, Slechte Tijden (GTST) - the longest-running series in Dutch television history, broadcast every weekday on RTL 4.