Bozhidar Andreev banned for four years for doping

Bozhidar Andreev has been sanctioned for four years for an anti-doping rule violation, the International Testing Agency (ITA) announced. A metabolite of mesterolone – an anabolic steroid prohibited at all times – was detected in a sample from the Bulgarian weightlifter.

The sample was collected out of competition on October 15, 2025. The period of ineligibility began on November 18, 2025, and expires on November 17, 2029. This means that 29-year-old Andreev will miss the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

„Mesterolone is known for its strong androgenic effect, increasing testosterone levels and enhancing male sexual characteristics,“ the ITA said in its information about the case. The agency initially reported an adverse analytical finding, followed by the imposition of the four-year sanction.

The weightlifter has the right to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne. Until the court issues its ruling, the sanction remains in force.

Andreev won a bronze medal in the up to 73-kilogram category at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. He is a two-time European champion. According to „24 Chasa,“ after the Paris Games the weightlifter temporarily quit the sport because of financial problems in the federation and a lack of payments, but later decided to return. The positive sample was provided during a surprise test.