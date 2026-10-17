Sad news: Yuri Vasev has passed away

Sad news shook Bulgarian football. After a long and serious illness, the head coach of CSKA 1948 Yuri Vasev has passed away, the capital club officially announced.

The experienced specialist was an important part of the coaching staff of the “reds“, and with his work he left a lasting mark on the development of the club and young talents.

The management of CSKA 1948 expressed their deep gratitude and respect for Vasev's contribution over the years:

“Yuri was part of the CSKA family and we will remember him with respect and gratitude for everything he gave to the club and the team“, the capital club wrote club.

The management and the entire team of CSKA 1948 express their most sincere condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Yuri Vasev at this extremely difficult moment.

„A tribute to his memory!“, the club added.