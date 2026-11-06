Good News for Bayern! Kompany Is Recovering, but There Is Still No Clarity on When He Will Return

Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany is gradually recovering and his condition is improving, but for now there is no specific timeframe for his return to the touchline. This became clear from the words of his assistant Aaron Danks at the press conference ahead of the Bavarians’ away game against Mainz.

The 40-year-old Belgian temporarily stepped away from his duties after feeling unwell around two weeks ago and subsequently being diagnosed with meningitis during the international break.

Danks revealed that he had already spoken to Kompany several times and had received encouraging signs regarding his condition.

„I had several very good phone conversations with Vinny. He sounds extremely positive and it looks like he is on the way to a full recovery,“ the assistant coach said. However, he clarified that he still could not specify a date on which the manager would return to his duties.

According to Danks, the international break is a suitable time to assess the situation and determine when Kompany will be ready to lead the team again. Everyone at the club hopes this will happen as soon as possible.

In the Belgian’s absence, Bayern have been performing steadily under the guidance of his assistant. In their last four competitive matches, the Bavarians have recorded three wins and one draw.

The next challenge for the German champions is their away game against Mainz on Saturday. It was there that Bayern suffered their last away defeat – a 2:1 loss in December 2024.

Since then, the Munich giants have played 30 consecutive matches away from home without defeat, recording 22 wins and eight draws. Danks hopes this impressive run will continue after the upcoming match.

„We have a very important game on Saturday and we want to continue the run with a positive result. However, we know it will not be easy,“ Kompany’s assistant stressed.