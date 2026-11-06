Russian Anastasia Tyunina wins world MMA title

Anastasia Tyunina won the world mixed martial arts (MMA) title after defeating Ukraine’s Maria Vorobei in the under-47.6 kg final. The bout was held in the 18–20 age group at the championship in Tbilisi.

The names of the two finalists were included in the official program of the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) for the fifth day of competition. The category is designated as atomweight, and the final was the first on the junior program.

The competition in Tbilisi began on November 1 and will continue through November 7. A total of 881 fighters are taking part in the tournament. Following the qualifying rounds and the semifinals on November 6, the champions in the 18–20 junior age group were determined.

The finals for competitors in the senior age group are scheduled for November 7. They will conclude the program of the world championship in the Georgian capital.