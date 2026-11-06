Lia Karatancheva’s participation in Heraklion ends in the semifinals

Lia Karatancheva was eliminated in the doubles semifinals of the clay-court tennis tournament in Heraklion, Greece, which has a prize fund of $40,000.

The 23-year-old Bulgarian and Victoria Allen (Great Britain), seeded No. 3, lost to second seeds Sara van Emst (the Netherlands) and Joelle Lily Sophie Stoer (Germany) 1-6, 4-6 after one hour and 13 minutes of play.



Karatancheva and Allen lost the first four games of the match and then the first set 1-6. The Bulgarian and the Briton took a 2-0 lead in the second set, but lost the next five games to fall 2-5 behind. The pair managed to reduce the deficit to 4-5 and, at that score, reached three break-back opportunities, but were unable to capitalize on them and were eliminated from the competition.