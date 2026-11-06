Polish media after Levski’s triumph: “A brutal lesson” and “Complete disappointment” for Jagiellonia

Levski’s 1-0 victory over Jagiellonia in the fourth round of the Europa League provoked strong reactions in the Polish media. Local outlets expressed their disappointment over the defeat of the Białystok-based team, focusing on Steven Stoyanchov’s late goal in the 83rd minute, which secured the valuable three points for the Bulgarian representative.

Sport.pl described the result as a heavy blow for Adrian Siemieniec’s side. Journalist Konrad Ferster noted that Jagiellonia had even had chances to win, but ultimately suffered their third defeat in the first four matches of the tournament’s league phase.

“Although Adrian Siemieniec’s team could have beaten Levski, they suffered their third defeat in their fourth match of their Europa League campaign. For Jagiellonia, it was a brutal lesson,” Ferster wrote.

Sport.interia.pl also analysed the match, with author Tomasz Chabiniak highlighting the solid defensive organisation of both sides and the high tempo, which for a long time did not produce a goal. According to him, Levski gradually increased the pressure in the closing stages of the match and found a gap in the visitors’ defence from a set piece.

“The hosts seemed to sense that they could lose and applied even more pressure. This led to a goal from a corner, securing victory for the Sofia-based team,” Chabiniak commented.

Przegląd Sportowy Onet’s assessment was even more emphatic. Maciej Kaliszuk titled his article “One moment, immediate consequences,” describing the defeat as a major missed opportunity for the Polish team. In his view, Jagiellonia’s task of advancing to the knockout phase has now become significantly more difficult.

The Poles have only three points, and their remaining European fixtures include matches against Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Lyon. Kaliszuk notes that Levski are inferior in quality to these opponents, while at the same time acknowledging the good performance of the Bulgarian champions.

The publication also draws attention to the “Blues’” position in the domestic championship, as well as the market valuations of the two teams according to Transfermarkt. The figures cited are €45 million for Levski compared with €33.5 million for Jagiellonia.

The Polish outlet also recalls the capital club’s performance in the European tournament – the victory over Viktoria Plzeň, the draw with NEC Nijmegen and the narrow defeat by RB Salzburg.

Among the most critical comments was that of Sportowefakty.wp.pl. Sebastian Szczytkowski chose the headline “Complete disappointment,” arguing that the match had gradually been heading towards a goalless draw. The journalist noted that after the 69th minute, both teams found it increasingly difficult to create clear-cut chances.

“The footballers continued to run on the pitch and beyond it, but did that change the complexion of the match? Not really. It increasingly looked like a goalless draw and a share of the points,” Szczytkowski wrote.

However, he paid special attention to the decisive impact of substitute Steven Stoyanchov. The striker became a hero for Levski after scoring from a corner in the 83rd minute. The late goal left Jagiellonia with too little time to react, and the visitors were unable to find a way to equalise.

Thus, the “Blues’” narrow victory not only brought important points in the Europa League, but also caused serious disappointment in Poland.