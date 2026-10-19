The Barcelona women's team's amazing streak of 350 days without a loss has ended. Real Sociedad, who won 2-1 at home, ended it.

Barcelona took the lead in the first minute through Patricia Guijarro, but allowed a complete turnaround before the break. Cecilia Marcos (13) and Ainoa Marin in the first half brought Real Sociedad a memorable victory.

It is worth noting that they last lost to the same opponent on November 2 last year, 0-1. Since then, the team has recorded 45 consecutive official matches without a loss, of which 42 ended in victory.