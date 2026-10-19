Manchester City could spend two seasons in the Championship

Manchester City could be kicked out of the Premier League for two seasons if the option considered by British media of a heavy points deduction and a large financial fine is imposed. According to the Daily Mail the first sanction could lead to the champions being relegated to the Championship, and an additional punishment next season could keep them in the second tier of English football.

This is a hypothetical scenario, not an announced decision. The size and form of the sanction against the club have not yet been confirmed by the Premier League or the independent commission.

On September 29, an independent commission found Manchester City guilty of 114 of a total of 115 charges related to the Premier League's financial rules. The case spans nine seasons, and the commission upheld all allegations of serious financial misconduct and three out of four allegations that the club failed to cooperate with the investigation.

The Premier League said the findings relate to alleged misrepresentation of financial data and irregularities relating to the club's income and expenditure. The case is separate from the sanction, which is yet to be determined.

Manchester City lodged an appeal on 1 October. In an official statement, the club said the decision contained “substantial errors of law, principle and fact“ and described it as unreliable.

The proceedings thus have two separate phases: an appeal against the findings of misconduct and the subsequent determination of the sanction. According to the Associated Press, it is not yet clear whether a sanction could be imposed before the appeal procedure is completed.

According to the publication of the British publication Daily Mail, the most likely option is a points deduction large enough to guarantee Manchester City's relegation, combined with a significant fine. Additional points deduction next season could prevent a quick return to the elite.

The publication also states that sending the club directly to League 2, which would mean dropping out of professional football, seems unlikely. However, the claim of a possible punishment in two stages remains unconfirmed by the competent authorities.

It has also not been confirmed how the procedure would be followed in the event of a sanction in the middle of the season. This includes the question of whether Manchester City's results would be preserved or annulled. The following key decisions relate to the club's appeal and the determination of the final penalty.