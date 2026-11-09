Olympic champion Maria Shurochkina suffers severe burns after fire

Two-time Olympic champion in synchronized swimming Maria Shurochkina was injured in a fire at her apartment in Moscow. The 31-year-old athlete has been admitted to the intensive care unit of the N. V. Sklifosovsky Research Institute for Emergency Medicine following an incident involving a bioethanol fireplace.

The fire broke out on the evening of November 8 in an apartment on the 17th floor. According to preliminary information, the blaze started while the fireplace was being refilled with a flammable liquid. Russian media reports say the device had not been turned off before the fuel was added, after which the flames engulfed Shurochkina’s clothes and then furniture and personal belongings.

The athlete’s condition was initially described as moderately serious, but later the Mash channel reported that it had deteriorated to serious, with burns covering 32% of her body. These details have not been publicly confirmed by the hospital or her family.

Later, rbc.ru quoted Shurochkina’s sister, singer Nyusha, as saying: “She is in intensive care; her head and face are not affected, but she has burns on her body. Her condition is stable now. Our family is very grateful for the support.”

The information published so far differs regarding the severity of the injuries and the parts of the body affected. It has been confirmed that Shurochkina has been hospitalized and is under medical supervision.

The Russian Swimming Federation confirmed the Olympic champion’s hospitalization. The organization said it had contacted the hospital and her relatives and was ready to provide the necessary assistance: “We wish Maria strength and a speedy recovery. The federation will continue to monitor the situation and provide any support that may be needed.”

Shurochkina won Olympic gold medals with the Russian team in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and in Tokyo in 2021. She also has 11 world titles and six European titles to her name. After retiring from competitive swimming, she took part in theatrical performances on water.