Barcelona star back in starting line-up for PSG clash

Rafinha will start for Barcelona against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday. The Brazilian has recovered from a muscle injury he suffered during Brazil's national team training camp last month and is ready to return to the starting line-up.

The winger came on as a substitute in the 5-2 win over Real Betis on Saturday. It was his first match since the international break. In his absence, Hansi Flick has been distributing the tasks in the forward positions between Gabriel Jesus and Dani Olmo, but for the clash with the Parisians he will now be able to count on Rafinha from the first minute.

At the press conference before the match, the German specialist left no doubts about the player's condition. “Rafinha has recovered. He is ready to start tomorrow“, Flick said.