The 3rd round of the Europa League will be played tonight - full program

All 18 matches from the third round of the main phase of the Europa League will be played today, October 22. The football evening offers a number of curious clashes, and the attention of Bulgarian fans will be focused on Levski's visit against the Czech Viktoria Plzen. The match starts at 22:00.

The program starts at 19:45 with eight matches. Among the most interesting is the home match of the Italian giant Juventus against the French Rennes. At the same time, Olympique Marseille visits Sturm Graz, and Bayer Leverkusen will play against OFI Crete.

There are also serious intrigues in the late program, which starts at 22:00. Milan will visit English Bournemouth, while Crystal Palace will have a tough task in Istanbul against Besiktas. Scottish Celtic host Spanish Celta Vigo, and German Hoffenheim will face French Olympique Lyonnais.

Among the other matches, Olympiacos will face Sparta Prague and Omonia Nicosia will face Benfica. Salzburg will visit NK Celje, and Real Sociedad will play against Lillestrøm.

A busy European evening awaits, in which all participants will have the opportunity to improve their positions in the standings and take an important step towards the next stage of the competition.

Full program for the third round of the Europa League

19:45

Juventus – Wren

Ferencvaros – Torrenze

Union Saint Gilois – Apoel Be'er Sheva

Dinamo Zagreb – NEK Nijmegen

Sturm Graz – Olympique Marseille

Lech Poznan – Sunderland

OFI Crete – Bayer Leverkusen

Ararat – I Alkmaar

22:00