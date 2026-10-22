Alexander Vladimirov will be a director at CSKA

A new management cadre takes on a key role in the structures of CSKA. According to information from “Mach Telegraf“, the management of the “red” Alexander Vladimirov joins, who will take up a directorship in the club.

His official presentation to the media and the public will take place during the big press conference organized by the capital's grand on the occasion of the team's historic return to the completely new "Bulgarian Army" stadium.

Who is Alexander Vladimirov?

Just a few days ago, Vladimirov was dismissed from the Board of Directors of the Municipal Fund "Culture" in Vratsa. For several years, he held the position of Deputy Mayor for Sports, Culture, Social and Youth Activities in the city, gaining serious administrative and organizational experience. He graduated in sociology from the University of National and World Economy and has participated in the implementation of a number of large-scale public, sports and cultural projects.

The club has yet to officially announce the exact portfolio and sphere of responsibilities that he will assume within the CSKA structure.

Climax around the opening of the facility

The appointment is part of the large-scale restructuring and modernization of CSKA on the eve of the first official match of the transformed “Bulgarian Army“. The “Reds“ face Slavia in a capital derby from the 14th round of the efbet League on Saturday, October 31, at 7:30 p.m.