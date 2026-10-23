Trump sharply attacked LeBron James for his behavior during the anthem

US President Donald Trump harshly criticized basketball star LeBron James for his behavior during the performance of the American national anthem before the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James attracted attention after he was seen making movements resembling a golf swing while the anthem was playing. His actions provoked a reaction from the US president, who expressed his dissatisfaction on social networks.

Trump accused the NBA star of disrespect for the United States and called for a public apology to American servicemen and heroes who died in service to the country.

„During the performance of our national anthem, LeBron James shows disrespect for our country! "I have said from the beginning that he is a total disgrace and a total disgrace. LeBron James should apologize to all the great American warriors and heroes who have died for the American flag and for everything our country stands for!" Trump said.

The incident has once again put the basketball player in the spotlight, this time for his behavior before a game, rather than for his performance on the court.