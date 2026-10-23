Antonio Conte denies talks amid United rumours

Antonio Conte has denied that he is in advanced talks with any club amid speculation that he could replace Michael Carrick as Manchester United manager.

The Italian coach posted a statement on Instagram, without specifically mentioning the English club. “My name is being linked with a number of clubs, but at the moment there are no talks that are at an advanced stage“, Conte wrote.

He added that after his successful spell at Napoli he would take the necessary time to decide when to return to coaching. Conte also dismissed reports of specific financial demands, a demand for full control over sporting decisions and concerns over his "strong character".

According to Italian newspaper “La Repubblica“ Manchester United have been exploring the possibility of bringing Conte in after a difficult start to the season. The media outlet claims that the specialist wanted freedom of action in the transfer market, involvement in building the squad and the right to choose the people who would assist him in the staff.

These allegations are the basis of Conte's subsequent statement. “If a specific opportunity arises, then it will be the time for me to hold talks with the relevant club and discuss the terms of a possible agreement“, the Italian said.

“La Repubblica“ reported that there had been contact between Conte and Manchester United, but also stressed that no agreement had been reached. The claims of talks have not been confirmed by the English club.

Michael Carrick's position has come under pressure after the 4-1 defeat to Como in the Champions League. According to “Sky Sports“ Manchester United are winless in seven consecutive matches in all competitions, and club executives are discussing the future of the coaching staff.

However, Carrick will lead the team at home to Bournemouth on October 25. “Sky Sports“ indicates Julian Nagelsmann as one of the favorites in a possible coaching change, while Conte remains among the names linked with the job.

There has been no official decision on Carrick's future at this stage, nor confirmation that Manchester United have begun talks with Conte. The Italian himself stated that all claims about his requirements and his professional future remain speculation until a concrete opportunity arises.