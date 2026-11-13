Jack Grealish apologizes to Everton fans

Jack Grealish apologized to Everton fans for his absence from the squad in recent weeks. The footballer said he is training with the team again and expects to return to the pitch in the club's kit.

Grealish was not included in the squad for the League Cup match against Newcastle, which Everton won 3:1. According to information from Gong.bg, the reason was an unauthorized absence from training, which was treated as a disciplinary violation.

After the League Cup match, Grealish also did not play in the Premier League game against Newcastle, which ended in a 1:0 victory for Everton. He was not included in the squad for the match against Coventry either, with insufficient fitness cited as the reason in both cases.

“I want to apologize to the fans and everyone at the club for not being able to help the team,” Grealish wrote.

The footballer added that he enjoys playing for Everton and expects to be in front of the supporters again wearing the team shirt. He said he had returned to his teammates after several days of good training.