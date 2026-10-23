The grandson of former Ugandan President Idi Amin – Aziz Abdul, known by the nickname “Ringo“, was disqualified from the 90kg final at the African Boxing Championships in Nairobi. The Ugandan threw a punch after the final whistle against Egyptian Mohamed Hosein and was removed from the fight, Reuters reported.

Abdul pulled away from the clinch when the bell rang, then punched Hosein in the back of the head as the Egyptian turned. Tense scenes around the ring followed, involving members of Hosein's staff. Abdul had already left the ring when the Egyptian's hand was raised in victory.

Abdul was initially awarded the silver medal, but was later stripped of it due to the disqualification. Hosein was declared the winner in the final and received the gold.

This is the second such incident involving the 25-year-old boxer in 2026. In July, Abdul was disqualified early in the boxing tournament at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow for a headbutt against England's Damar Thomas.

After that fight, Abdul accused the judges of bias and said he wanted to become the "new King of Scotland" - a reference to a title his grandfather Idi Amin claimed for himself. Thomas then moved on in the tournament.

Idi Amin was the president of Uganda from 1971 to 1979. His rule is associated with the murder of hundreds of thousands of people and the expulsion of the country's Asian population.