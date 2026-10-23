Grigor Dimitrov and Carlos Alcaraz will train together in Vienna

The best Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov will hold a joint training session with the Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz before the start of the ATP 500 tournament in Vienna.

According to information from the Spanish publication “Marca“ Alcaraz will arrive in the Austrian capital tomorrow, after which he will head directly to the training hall. There, he and Dimitrov have a court reserved for practice between 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM local time.

The next day, the Spaniard will also practice with Russian tennis player Andrei Rublev.

Alcaraz, a former world number one and seven-time Grand Slam champion, will begin his participation in Vienna on Tuesday, October 27. His first opponent will become clear after the draw, scheduled for Saturday.