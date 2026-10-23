Sports journalist Kristina Tomic once again caught the eye

The stormy basketball Eternal Derby of Serbia from the 7th round of the Euroleague offered fans a spectacle that will be remembered for a long time. In a real thriller, decided in the last seconds of overtime, Partizan triumphed 85:82 over their eternal rival Red Star.

However, the tension did not remain only on the court. The events in the stands left a bitter aftertaste, after the feud between the agitators escalated to shocking physical clashes, throwing of flares and massive use of pyrotechnics, which necessitated short-term interventions by the security forces.

Glamour by the court: Kristina Tomic again under the spotlight

Amidst all the drama by the court, Arena Sport journalist Kristina Tomic, who was responsible for the express interviews with the players and coaches at half-time and after the fanfare at the end of the match, once again drew attention to herself.

For the Serbian classic, Tomic had opted for an attractive hairstyle and an elegant look, becoming one of the most discussed topics in Serbian media and social networks after the end of the clash.

Despite the ugly scenes in the stands, Partizan snatched an extremely valuable victory in the Euroleague, and the emotions from Belgrade proved once again why this is the hottest rivalry on the Old Continent.