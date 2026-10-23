CSKA started the new season in the National Volleyball League with a bang! The "Army" defeated Slavia in just over an hour

CSKA started the new season in the National Volleyball League in an impressive way. The "Reds" won the game 3:0 in their visit to Slavia, leaving almost no chances for their opponent in the "Panayot Pondalov" hall.

The team led by Sasho Popov won the individual parts with 25:22, 25:14 and 25:14. The match lasted just over an hour, and after the more contested first game, the guests imposed complete superiority.

A strong element in CSKA's game was the opening shot. The "Army" realized six aces, with Stoyko Nenchev excelling with three, and Dimitar Dimitrov, who returned two weeks ago, added two more.

Nenchev was the most productive volleyball player in the match with 10 points, including three aces and two blocks, finishing with an impressive 83% attack success rate.

Dimitar Dimitrov contributed to the success with eight points and 50% attack efficiency. Stanislav Kulagin also finished with the same point asset, recording one block and 47% attack success rate.