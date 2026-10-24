Bayern Munich's honorary president Uli Hoeness has announced that he will have a serious conversation with 18-year-old Lennart Karl. He criticized the young winger's attitude and said that the player is still far from superstar status.

„I decided to have a serious conversation with him. He's far from a superstar, young players need humility“, Hoeness told „Welt am Sonntag“.

Hoeness: Young players also need pressure

According to Hoeness, the overwhelming praise that Karl received last season has had a negative effect on him to some extent. Bayern's honorary president believes that young players should not only be encouraged.

„Young players also need pressure. I don't know if it's good for Lennart Karl if people just pat him on the back all the time“, said Hoeness.

He also criticized the comparisons between Karl and Michael Oliseh. „The comparisons with Michael Oliseh definitely don't help him - there's a huge difference“, said Hoeness.

Karl seeks form after injury

Karl made a strong impression with his performances for Bayern's first team last season. He scored 9 goals and made 8 assists, which secured him a place in the German national team.

However, the young player missed the World Cup in the summer due to a muscle injury in his thigh. After his return, he has struggled to regain his best form.

Since the start of this season, Karl has played 267 minutes in 9 matches. He has 1 goal and 1 assist.

Sources: bta.bg, sid.de