Infantino under pressure but not giving in: preparing for new term at FIFA

Gianni Infantino said he expects the support of the “vast, vast majority“ of football associations for a fourth term as president of FIFA. The elections for the head of the world football headquarters will be held in March 2027.

“You know that I was elected by 211 member associations from around the world. "I think the important thing is that in an organisation like FIFA there can be different points of view," Infantino told BBC Sport.

He said the democratic process at FIFA should be based on an equal voice for each of the member associations, regardless of the region or the size of the footballing nation.

Support from Asia and Africa

“If we are serious about democracy and the belief that everyone has the same voice around the world, that football belongs to everyone, then we must also respect the opinion of the vast, vast majority,“," Infantino said.

The FIFA president said he had recently returned from Tokyo, where the Asian Football Confederation had backed his candidacy for a new term. A day earlier, the Asian confederation officially stood behind Infantino, after he had criticized the management of the world headquarters in recent months.

Infantino added that he had also visited Cape Verde, where he received support from African football confederations.

“I am speaking to all associations around the world“, the FIFA president said.

Infantino was first elected to lead FIFA in 2016, and then received new mandates in 2019 and 2023. The upcoming candidacy will be his fourth for the presidency.

Pressure to resign after controversial plan

Infantino's position remains the subject of controversy after the emergence of a plan to sell a share of the rights and revenues from the World Cup to private investors. The idea has drawn criticism from UEFA and CONCACAF, who have called for more clarity on how FIFA is run and have asked him to step down.

Infantino has resisted pressure and continued his preparations for the elections. He says differences of opinion are natural for an organization with 211 members, but the final decision should be left to all national associations.

Infantino is currently the declared candidate for the presidency. The election will be held at the FIFA Congress in March 2027, when it will be clear whether there will be a rival and whether the current president will receive the necessary majority.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com