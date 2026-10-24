De Jong breaks silence: Barca star sends cryptic message to Flick

Frenkie de Jong has broken his silence about one of the most difficult periods of his career at Barcelona. The Dutch midfielder said he understands the fans' dissatisfaction with his long absence, but stressed that he now feels ready to return to the field.

In an interview with Ziggo Sport, published by Sport, De Jong commented on the criticism of him and the speculation surrounding his recovery. “It's always been like this. Most of the criticism of me and all the noise comes when I'm absent and can't play football. And this time the same thing happened, and I completely understand the reasons“, he said.

The midfielder drew attention to the disappointment of some of the Barcelona supporters. They watched him with the Netherlands team at the World Cup, but then they were left without him in club matches for a period of three months.

„I understand the fans very well. They see me playing for the national team, but they don't see me with the team they support“, said De Jong.

He admitted that the situation was unpleasant for him as well. According to him, the injury turned out to be more serious than initially expected, and different versions began to circulate about the treatment.

„I am the first to be annoyed by this situation, along with the club and the fans, because I want to play. But I couldn't, and it turned out that the injury was more serious than we thought. Then all sorts of versions start to spread and a lot of things happen“, said the Dutchman.

De Jong: I feel ready

His statement comes ahead of El Clasico against Real Madrid. De Jong said he is in very good physical shape and is ready to help Barcelona. According to Spanish media, he has received medical clearance to return on October 16, but has not yet played his first game of the season.

However, his return coincides with more serious competition in the midfield after the signing of Rodri. De Jong sees the rivalry for a place in the squad as an additional motivation.

„The competition is extremely strong, but that makes it more interesting for me. I think I have a place in the team and I feel capable of playing“, he said.

The Dutchman did not rule out the possibility of being used in another position if necessary. At the same time, he clearly indicated where he sees himself best: „If the coach or the team ask me to play in another position, I will always do it. But I think everyone knows that I am a midfielder.“

De Jong has not changed his big goal either. The Champions League remains the trophy that is missing from his career.

„Winning the Champions League is something that is still missing from my career. It is a big goal, a dream and a desire“, he concluded.

Sources: goal.com, mundodeportivo.com, as.com