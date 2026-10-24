Bayer gives Dortmund late win over Eintracht

Borussia Dortmund beat Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 in the seventh round of the Bundesliga. Maximilian Bayer scored the lone goal in the 80th minute at “Signal Iduna Park“, with Job Bellingham providing the assist for the goal.

The hosts started more actively and created chances early on through Serowe Girassi. The striker was stopped twice by Eintracht goalkeeper Noah Atubuolu, including a great chance in the 18th minute.

The visitors gradually levelled the game. Jonathan Burkardt and Younes Ebnwaatalib had chances to open the scoring, but failed to capitalize. In the 31st minute, Daniel Svensson's shot, deflected off Nnamdi Collins, hit the post. There were no goals until the break.

Crosses, saved chances and two penalty checks

Dortmund continued to search for a goal after the break. In the 53rd minute, Girassi shot with a header, but the ball again hit the post. Atubuolu made several more important saves and kept the tie.

The hosts asked for a penalty twice. After reviewing the situations, the video assistant confirmed the decisions of the main referee not to award a penalty kick.

The denouement came after a triple substitution in the Dortmund lineup. In the 79th minute, Felix Nmecha gave way to Job Bellingham, and a minute later the new player in the attack passed to Bayer. The striker received the ball in front of the penalty area and curled it into the top right corner for 1-0.

Nmecha was voted man of the match

Felix Nmecha was voted man of the match with 23 percent of the votes. He was involved in several dangerous attacks by the home team before being substituted shortly before the winning goal.

According to Bundesliga data, the expected goals are 1.36 for Dortmund against 0.92 for Eintracht. Nmecha was also the fastest player in the match with a speed of 35.21 km/h. Bayer's winning goal is rated with just a five percent chance of being scored, and Nico Schlotterbeck has the best passing efficiency of +3.17.

Dortmund's next test is a trip to Bayern Munich on October 31. The match is scheduled for 17:30 German time, which is 18:30 Bulgarian time.

Sources: bundesliga.com