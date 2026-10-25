Goal show in Bilbao: Athletic gave Getafe no chance

Athletic Bilbao defeated Getafe 4-0 at home in a match from the 10th round of the Spanish La Liga. The Basques decided the match with two goals in the first half and two more after the break.

Alex Berenguer opened the scoring in the 17th minute, and Inaki Williams doubled in the 35th. After the break, Aitor Paredes made it 3-0 in the 70th minute, and Yuri Berchiche shaped the final score in the 88th.

The success broke Athletic Bilbao's streak of three draws and one loss in the championship. The team collected 12 points and climbed to eighth place in the standings. Getafe remained with 9 points and remains above the relegation zone.

The defeat was the second in a row for the guests after the 2:5 loss to Lugano in the European tournament. Athletic Bilbao scored four goals with four different scorers and kept a clean sheet.

Next matches

In the next round, on November 1, Athletic Bilbao will host Real Sociedad. On the same day, Getafe will host Sevilla.

Sources: bta.bg, cadenaser.com