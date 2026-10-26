Progress for Bulgarian tennis: Yaneva, Dencheva and Encheva with record rankings in WTA

The three best-performing Bulgarian tennis players at the moment – Elizara Yaneva, Rositsa Dencheva and Lidiya Encheva, recorded record achievements in their careers in the latest weekly rankings of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA).

19-year-old Yaneva progresses by 3 positions and now occupies 139th place in the world. Her peer Rositsa Dencheva climbs by 2 places to No. 195, and 20-year-old Lidiya Encheva marks a jump of 5 positions and is ranked at No. 324.

No changes at the top of the world rankings – The leader remains Elena Rybakina from Kazakhstan with 9,501 points, followed by Arina Sabalenka from Belarus (7,550 points) and Russian Mira Andreeva (6,306 points). The only change in the top 10 is the rise of Poland's Iga Swiontek by one place to 8th position, displacing Czech Linda Noskova.