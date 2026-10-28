Juventus considering appointing a proven name in Serie A if they fire Spalletti

Simone Inzaghi is among the possible options for a new coach of Juventus, if the club decides to part ways with Luciano Spalletti. According to “La Gazzetta dello Sport”, the management of the Turin team is considering the appointment of the former Inter and Lazio coach in a possible change of coaching position.

The situation of Spalletti is becoming increasingly delicate. Juventus occupies the seventh place in Serie A, and in its last five matches in all competitions it has won only twice. In addition to the fluctuating results, injuries to a number of players have limited the coach's ability to rely on an optimal squad.

Nevertheless, the club has so far demonstrated public support for Spalletti. At Juventus, however, expectations are always linked to the fight for trophies and a place among the leading teams in Italy and Europe. If the results do not improve in the next matches, the management may be forced to reconsider their position.