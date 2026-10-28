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Hristo Bonev: Today Lokomotiv needs each and every one of us, buy season tickets

Hristo Bonev: Today Lokomotiv needs each and every one of us, buy season tickets

We are in one of the most difficult moments in the history of our club

Oct 28, 2026 13:59 63

Hristo Bonev: Today Lokomotiv needs each and every one of us, buy season tickets - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

The legend of Bulgarian football Hristo Bonev made a special address to the fans of Lokomotiv Plovdiv. It is no secret that the "Smurfs" are going through a difficult period after the retirement of Hristo Krusharski. Zuma called on all fans to buy season tickets and come to the matches.

Here is what Hristo Bonev wrote:

Dear friends, dear Lokomotiv fans!

I am addressing you in one of the most difficult moments in the history of our club. I am not saying this to scare you, but because I have always spoken to you openly. Today Lokomotiv needs each and every one of us. I have spent my whole life wearing the black and white jersey - as a boy at “Lauta“, as a footballer and as a coach. I have seen Loko in both its heyday and its difficult days, but one thing has never changed: the strength of Lokomotiv is its people. Not the money, not the names, but the black and white hearts in the stands. That is why I ask you to stand together by our beloved team. Buy a season ticket - it is not only a pass for the matches, it is a sign that you belong to this family. Come to the stadium with a ticket, bring your children, bring your friends. Get involved in the other charitable initiatives of the Magic of Plovdiv Association.

Every donation, big or small, is a brick in the wall that protects our club. I am proud of what the black and white community has already shown in recent days. This is the Lokomotiv that I know. We are not used to someone giving us something as a gift. We have always achieved everything with our own strength, with sweat and with faith. It will be the same now. For a hundred years Lokomotiv has been a part of Plovdiv. Let's make sure that there will be another hundred. Keep your heads up! Good days for Lokomotiv are ahead of us.

Yours: Hristo Bonev".