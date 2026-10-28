Hristo Bonev: Today Lokomotiv needs each and every one of us, buy season tickets

The legend of Bulgarian football Hristo Bonev made a special address to the fans of Lokomotiv Plovdiv. It is no secret that the "Smurfs" are going through a difficult period after the retirement of Hristo Krusharski. Zuma called on all fans to buy season tickets and come to the matches.

Here is what Hristo Bonev wrote:

Dear friends, dear Lokomotiv fans!

I am addressing you in one of the most difficult moments in the history of our club. I am not saying this to scare you, but because I have always spoken to you openly. Today Lokomotiv needs each and every one of us. I have spent my whole life wearing the black and white jersey - as a boy at “Lauta“, as a footballer and as a coach. I have seen Loko in both its heyday and its difficult days, but one thing has never changed: the strength of Lokomotiv is its people. Not the money, not the names, but the black and white hearts in the stands. That is why I ask you to stand together by our beloved team. Buy a season ticket - it is not only a pass for the matches, it is a sign that you belong to this family. Come to the stadium with a ticket, bring your children, bring your friends. Get involved in the other charitable initiatives of the Magic of Plovdiv Association.

Every donation, big or small, is a brick in the wall that protects our club. I am proud of what the black and white community has already shown in recent days. This is the Lokomotiv that I know. We are not used to someone giving us something as a gift. We have always achieved everything with our own strength, with sweat and with faith. It will be the same now. For a hundred years Lokomotiv has been a part of Plovdiv. Let's make sure that there will be another hundred. Keep your heads up! Good days for Lokomotiv are ahead of us.

Yours: Hristo Bonev".