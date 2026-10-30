Cristiano Ronaldo continues his pursuit of one of the most impressive goals in football history. The 41-year-old superstar scored a hat-trick in the second half as Al Nassr beat Al-Kholud 5-3 in a match from the 12th round of the Saudi Arabian Championship.

The Portuguese striker now has a total of 985 goals in his professional career at club and international level. Thus, he is getting closer and closer to the coveted 1000-goal mark, which has become his main personal goal.

After the match, Ronaldo expressed his satisfaction with the success and his contribution to the convincing performance of his team.

„Great victory, great team performance. I'm glad I helped with a hat-trick“, wrote the Portuguese on social networks.

With his three goals against Al-Kholud, Cristiano consolidated his excellent form and took another important step towards the historic achievement. For Al Nassr, the victory is also valuable in the battle for the top positions in the Saudi championship.