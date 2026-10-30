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The program for the 1/8 finals of the Bulgarian Cup has been announced

The program for the 1/8 finals of the Bulgarian Cup has been announced

The matches of CSKA and Levski are on working days

Oct 30, 2026 19:18 53

The program for the 1/8 finals of the Bulgarian Cup has been announced - 1
Angel Lazarov Angel Lazarov Author at Fakti.bg

The Bulgarian Football Union, together with the Bulgarian Professional Football League and Nova Broadcasting Group, approved the program for the 1/8 finals of the Sesame Cup of Bulgaria, taking into account both the busy schedule of the Bulgarian clubs participating in the European club tournaments, their wishes, and the impossibility of holding the two matches in Sofia within one day.

Here is the program for the 1/8 finals of the Sesame Cup of Bulgaria:

FRIDAY, 11.12.2026

  • 18:00 Arda - Hebar

SATURDAY, 12.12.2026

  • 13:30 Danube - Lokomotiv Sofia
  • 16:30 Cherno more - Lokomotiv Plovdiv

SUNDAY, 13.12.2026

  • 12:00 Spartak Varna - Dobrudzha
  • 15:00 CSKA 1948 - Botev Vratsa
  • 18:00 Lokomotiv GO - Botev Plovdiv

MONDAY, 14.12.2026

  • 18:00 Slavia - CSKA

TUESDAY, 15.12.2026

  • 18:00 Levski - Ludogorets

All matches will be broadcast on Diema Sport.