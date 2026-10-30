The program for the 1/8 finals of the Bulgarian Cup has been announced

The Bulgarian Football Union, together with the Bulgarian Professional Football League and Nova Broadcasting Group, approved the program for the 1/8 finals of the Sesame Cup of Bulgaria, taking into account both the busy schedule of the Bulgarian clubs participating in the European club tournaments, their wishes, and the impossibility of holding the two matches in Sofia within one day.
Here is the program for the 1/8 finals of the Sesame Cup of Bulgaria:
FRIDAY, 11.12.2026
- 18:00 Arda - Hebar
SATURDAY, 12.12.2026
- 13:30 Danube - Lokomotiv Sofia
- 16:30 Cherno more - Lokomotiv Plovdiv
SUNDAY, 13.12.2026
- 12:00 Spartak Varna - Dobrudzha
- 15:00 CSKA 1948 - Botev Vratsa
- 18:00 Lokomotiv GO - Botev Plovdiv
MONDAY, 14.12.2026
- 18:00 Slavia - CSKA
TUESDAY, 15.12.2026
- 18:00 Levski - Ludogorets
All matches will be broadcast on Diema Sport.