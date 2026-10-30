The program for the 1/8 finals of the Bulgarian Cup has been announced

The Bulgarian Football Union, together with the Bulgarian Professional Football League and Nova Broadcasting Group, approved the program for the 1/8 finals of the Sesame Cup of Bulgaria, taking into account both the busy schedule of the Bulgarian clubs participating in the European club tournaments, their wishes, and the impossibility of holding the two matches in Sofia within one day.

Here is the program for the 1/8 finals of the Sesame Cup of Bulgaria:

FRIDAY, 11.12.2026

18:00 Arda - Hebar

SATURDAY, 12.12.2026

13:30 Danube - Lokomotiv Sofia

16:30 Cherno more - Lokomotiv Plovdiv

SUNDAY, 13.12.2026

12:00 Spartak Varna - Dobrudzha

15:00 CSKA 1948 - Botev Vratsa

18:00 Lokomotiv GO - Botev Plovdiv

MONDAY, 14.12.2026

18:00 Slavia - CSKA

TUESDAY, 15.12.2026

18:00 Levski - Ludogorets

All matches will be broadcast on Diema Sport.