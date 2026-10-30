They want two years in prison for Radja Nainggolan

The Brussels prosecutor's office has requested two years in prison for the former Belgian international Radja Nainggolan due to an investigation related to cocaine trafficking and money laundering. The information is from the French publication “Equipe“.

The 38-year-old footballer, who in the past wore the Inter and Roma teams, was arrested at the end of January as part of a large-scale investigation. He has been charged with laundering 105,500 euros for the benefit of a criminal organization.

According to investigators, Nainggolan received the amount in several tranches over several months from the brother of a Belgian criminal. It is the origin of the funds and the circumstances surrounding their receipt that are at the heart of the accusations against the former international.

Initially, the footballer explained that the money was given to him by a friend. However, he later changed his version, stating that he received the amount because the bank accounts of the person in question were blocked after his divorce.

Nainggolan has 30 caps and six goals for the Belgian national team. Despite the investigation, he continues his football career in his homeland, where he plays for second-division Patro Eisden.