CSKA 1948 defeated Spartak Varna! The "Reds" made a turnaround and climbed to third place

CSKA 1948 achieved an impressive 6:1 victory over Spartak Varna in the first match of the 14th round of the First League. The match started with a ten-minute delay due to thick fog, and the guests from Varna were the first to score. However, the team from Bistritsa quickly turned the score around, and after the break completely dominated the field.

Anton Ivanov gave the "falcons" an advantage in the 20th minute. He fired a shot from about 20 meters, the ball deflected off a home player and surprised goalkeeper Alex Bozhev, who was unable to react – 0:1.

However, Spartak's lead lasted only two minutes. Emerson Barbosa broke through on the left flank and sent a low pass into the penalty area, where Elias Franco was accurate from close range for 1:1.

In the 28th minute, CSKA 1948 was already leading the score. After a corner kick, Lasha Dvali deflected the ball to Benaisa Benamar, who sent it into Plamen Iliev's goal from close range and completed the complete turnaround.

At the beginning of the second half, the hosts struck again. The referee awarded a penalty for a foul against Elias Franco, and Atanas Iliev was unerring from the penalty spot and increased his team's lead to 3:1.

About ten minutes later, Georgi Rusev also wrote his name among the scorers. The winger found himself face to face with Plamen Iliev and overcame him with a technical passing shot for 4:1.

In the 67th minute, the defeat became even more expressive. Hector Cuellar fired a powerful and precise shot from approximately 22-23 meters, sending the ball into the lower right corner of the Varna goal.

Spartak scored another goal in the 76th minute, when Kaloyan Strinski sent the ball into the net. However, after the referees intervened, the goal was disallowed due to a foul by Cuellar during the attack.

The final 6:1 was scored by Atanas Iliev in the 82nd minute. The striker received a pass from the left flank, fought for a contested ball and outpaced goalkeeper Plamen Iliev to score his second goal of the match.

With the convincing victory, CSKA 1948 gathered an asset that temporarily moved them to third place in the standings, ahead of champion Ludogorets. Spartak Varna remains in seventh position with 13 points.