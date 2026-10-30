Formula 1 decides the fate of the starts in Qatar and Abu Dhabi by November 9

Formula 1 and the management of Liberty Media for now continue to maintain the position that the last two rounds of the 2026 season in Qatar and Abu Dhabi will take place as planned. However, the tense situation in the Middle East seriously questions the travel of the teams and the organization of the races.

Meanwhile, a number of countries and companies are already warning their citizens and employees to leave the region due to fears of new military strikes by Iran after the midterm elections in the US on November 3.

According to the latest information, the deadline for making a decision on holding the races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi is November 9. This is another postponement of the final answer, after it was initially expected to be given on September 15, and the deadline was subsequently moved to October 16.

However, the time for reaction is becoming increasingly short, as the races in the two Arab countries are scheduled for November 29 and December 6, respectively. Among the options being discussed is that the two starts be canceled, and in their place a single race be held at the Italian track “Imola“.

According to information from Italian media, the final decision will be made after the elections in the US. The team that should be involved in the possible organization of a race in “Imola“ has already been informed that by November 9th it will be clear what the development will be.

In the Netherlands, publications have appeared according to which the Formula 1 teams have already been unofficially informed that they will not travel to the Middle East and that the season finale will be held on Italian soil.

At the moment, however, none of this information has been officially confirmed by the championship management.

Further clarity on the situation may come as early as next week. A round of MotoGP is planned in Qatar and the development surrounding its holding will be the first serious indicator of whether sporting events in the region can take place in the current situation.