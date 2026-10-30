Bansko allocated 125,000 euros for the Snowboarding World Cup

The Municipal Council in Bansko approved the allocation of 125,000 euros to support the Alpine Snowboarding World Cup competitions, which are to be held in the resort town in January 2027. The funds must be included in the municipality's budget for next year, BTA reported.

The proposal was submitted by the Mayor of Bansko Stoycho Banenski and is related to support for the Bulgarian Ski Federation. The explanatory memorandum states that the federation emphasizes its partnership with the municipality and its support in organizing international sports competitions.

The proposal also notes the successes of Bulgarian snowboarders. Among the mentioned competitors is Tervel Zamfirov, awarded the title of “Honorary Citizen of the City of Bansko“.

Funds for sports and social activities

At the meeting, the municipal councilors also voted to allocate financial resources for the “Katerina“ sports club - Bansko, as well as for the Territorial Organization of the Blind.

Another 7,000 euros were approved for the purchase of an inverter for the photovoltaic power plant in the Home Social Patronage. The amount is intended for investment in the energy system of the social service.

With the adopted decisions, the municipality provides financial support both for hosting the international sports event and for local sports and social organizations. The next step is to budget the funds for the World Cup in Bansko's budget for 2027.