Shamil Mamedov remained one step away from a medal for Bulgaria at the World Championships in Astana

Bulgarian national team Shamil Mamedov finished in fifth place in the 65 kg freestyle category at the World Wrestling Championships in Astana. The competitor failed to win the bronze medal after losing 4:5 points to Iranian Rahman Amuzadhalili, silver medalist at the Paris Olympics.

Thus, Mamedov ended his participation in the championship with an asset of three wins and two losses, remaining very close to a place on the podium.

The match for the bronze medal started difficultly for the naturalized Bulgarian. With the first signal, Amuzadhalili launched a quick attack and managed to push Mamedov outside the boundaries of the mat. The Iranian repeated this action a little later and gained a 2:0 lead in the opening seconds.

The 24-year-old wrestler from Iran demonstrated good control in the fight, skillfully using his right hand to limit the Bulgarian national's opportunities. Thus, he maintained his lead until the end of the first half.

Amuzadhalili started actively after the resumption of the fight, adding another point to his assets. However, Mamedov did not give up and responded with an excellently executed attack. Our national caught his opponent's left leg, realized two points for a takedown and two more during the subsequent turn.

However, at the decisive moment, the Iranian also managed to take two points, thus preserving his minimal advantage. Thus, Rahman Amuzadhalili achieved a 5:4 victory and secured the bronze medal, while Shamil Mamedov remained fifth in the final standings.