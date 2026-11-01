The 2-2 draw between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund was perceived in Germany as a result with a different taste for both teams. While the Munich fans regretted the missed victory, Dortmund celebrated the point after a late goal by Fabio Silva in the 89th minute.

„Focus“ defined the match as a draw, which for Bayern feels like a loss, and for Borussia - a victory. The publication focuses on the contrasting reactions after the match and the fact that the two teams remained level on points at the top of the Bundesliga.

Kane missed a penalty, Bayern took the lead twice

Bayern took the lead in the 38th minute through Konrad Laimer. Serge Girassi equalized for Borussia in the 60th minute, but six minutes later Dayot Upamecano restored the home side's lead.

Harry Kane missed making it 2-0 in the 56th minute when he sent his penalty against the crossbar. The striker hit the post and from play before Fabio Silva took advantage of a mistake in the Bayern defense to equalize.

“I didn't feel we did enough to win“, Kane said after the match, quoted by “Focus“. Captain Joshua Kimmich described the draw as avoidable and said Bayern should have won.

Dortmund salvaged the point in the end

German public broadcaster ARD via “Sportschau“ defined Silva's goal as a late blow to the hosts. According to the media analysis, Borussia deserved the point with their active play, although Bayern created more chances after the break.

In added time, Lennart Karl could have brought Bayern victory, but his shot also hit the crossbar. “Sportschau“ pointed out that the hosts finished the match with three shots on goal, including Kane's missed penalty.

Borussia captain Nico Schlotterbeck said that the team should be satisfied with the outcome of the match. SPORT1 highlighted the actions of substitutes Konstantinos Karetsas and Fabio Silva, who were involved in the equalizer.

Next matches are in Europe

The draw left Bayern and Borussia Dortmund with an equal number of points at the top. Both teams have Champions League matches coming up: Bayern visit Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, while Borussia Dortmund host Betis on Wednesday.

In the next round of the Bundesliga, Bayern will visit Mainz, while Borussia Dortmund will host Elversberg. An additional problem for Munich is the injuries to Ismael Saibari, Serge Gnabry and Michael Oliseh.

Sources: focus.de, sportschau.de, sport1.de