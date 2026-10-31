Drama until the end in "Der Klassiker"! Bayern and Borussia shared the points

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund finished 2:2 in the big German derby “Der Klassiker“, which was held at the “Allianz Arena“. The two teams offered an intriguing clash with a disallowed goal, a missed penalty, several posts and a dramatic equalizer in the final minutes.

The Bavarians started more offensively and in the 10th minute Michael Oliseh was close to opening the score, but his shot from the penalty area hit the right post.

In the 34th minute, Job Bellingham sent the ball into the home team's goal after a ricochet, but after the VAR intervention the goal was disallowed due to offside. Just four minutes later, Bayern struck their own shot. Konrad Laimer reacted fastest to a rebound and gave the Munich giants the lead.

Before the break, Bellingham had another chance to score, but his shot went just over the crossbar. The first half also brought troubles for the hosts, after Serge Gnabry and Ismael Saibari were injured and had to leave the field.

At the beginning of the second half, Bayern had an excellent opportunity to increase their lead. In the 56th minute, Harry Kane stood behind the ball from the penalty spot, but his shot hit the crossbar.

Dortmund took advantage of the miss and restored parity four minutes later. Seru Girassi received a wonderful pass from Karni Chukwuemeka and with a precise shot made the score 1:1.

However, the joy of the guests did not last long. In the 66th minute, Dayot Upamecano successfully joined the attack and after an assist from Kane, brought Bayern ahead again – 2:1.

In the 75th minute, Harry Kane missed another excellent opportunity to put an end to the dispute, after his shot hit the side post. The hosts were unable to hold on to their lead and in the 89th minute, Fabio Silva took advantage of a rebound in the penalty area to make it 2:2.

In added time, Lennart Karl could have brought the victory to Bayern, but his shot also hit the crossbar.

After the draw, the two German giants remain 18 points atop the Bundesliga standings. Bayern, however, retain first position thanks to their better goal difference.