Fiorentina considering parting ways with 35-year-old De Gea

David de Gea could leave Fiorentina after the end of the season. According to information from “Viola News” the club's management is already considering the possibility of selling the Spanish goalkeeper, whose recent performances have raised doubts.

His salary is also a serious factor - around 5.56 million euros per year before taxes. De Gea arrived in Florence as a free agent, which means that a possible sale would bring a net income to the club.

However, coach Paolo Vanoli continues to demonstrate confidence in the experienced goalkeeper. “De Gea is my captain, there is no doubt about that”, the coach said last Friday. Despite his public support, the board is already exploring other options.

Among the options is young Tommaso Martinelli, who is on loan at Avellino in Serie B. His performances until the end of the season could convince Fiorentina to give him a starting spot.

Also on the list is Santiago Beltran, 22, from River Plate. The Argentine club values the goalkeeper at around €20 million, but Inter Milan and teams from the Premier League and Bundesliga are also interested.