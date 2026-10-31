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Grigor Dimitrov eliminated in the Paris qualifiers

Grigor Dimitrov eliminated in the Paris qualifiers

The Bulgarian lost to Adolfo Daniel Vallejo 7:6(3), 4:6, 6:3 after 2 hours and 20 minutes of play

Oct 31, 2026 21:45 77

Grigor Dimitrov eliminated in the Paris qualifiers - 1
Angel Lazarov Angel Lazarov Author at Fakti.bg

Grigor Dimitrov was eliminated in the first round of the Paris Masters qualifiers. The Bulgarian lost to Adolfo Daniel Vallejo, ranked 56th in the world, 7:6(3), 4:6, 6:3 in a match that lasted 2 hours and 20 minutes. The match was part of the Rolex Paris Masters qualifiers, and Dimitrov participated by invitation.

Dimitrov started better and made the first break for 2:1. He consolidated his lead without losing a point, but Vallejo returned the break in the sixth game. The Bulgarian had several more opportunities to pressure his opponent at 4:4 and 5:5, but the Paraguayan escaped from critical situations.

In the tiebreak, Vallejo led 2:0, Dimitrov tied at 3:3, but then the Paraguayan made another mini-break. He won a long rally for 5:3, reached three set points and closed the first half with 7:3 in the tiebreak after 59 minutes.

The second half developed evenly until 4:4, without either of them reaching a break point. Dimitrov won the ninth game and in the next one got a chance to finish the set. He missed his first set point, but after a double fault by Vallejo he realized the second and tied the score after 43 minutes.

In the third set, Dimitrov allowed a break in the third game and fell behind by 1:2. Vallejo maintained his advantage with a convincing service performance and did not give the Bulgarian the opportunity to return the breakthrough. At 5:3, the Paraguayan reached two match points, and after a mistake by Dimitrov from a forehand, he ended the match.

Thus, Dimitrov failed to reach the main draw of the tournament in Paris. Vallejo continues in the second round of qualifications.