Milan defeated Inter 3:1 in the Milan derby from the 10th round of Serie A. The hosts decided the match in the first half, when Christian Pulisic, Adrien Rabiot and Diego Moreira scored. Alessandro Bastoni scored a goal for Inter. The result has been confirmed by the sports chronicles of “Campionat“ and Sport.ua.

Pulisic opened the scoring in the 4th minute. The American got a chance in the penalty area and gave the “Rossoneri“ an early lead.

Six minutes later, Rabiot made it 2:0. Inter pulled one back in the 22nd minute through Bastoni, who took advantage of a set piece situation, but the hosts responded before the break.

In the 43rd minute, Moreira took a free kick and sent the ball into the right corner of the Inter goal. Thus, Milan retired at half-time with a two-goal lead.

After the break, Inter tried to bring back the intrigue, but Milan maintained their lead and won 3:1. Thus, Ruben Amorim's team interrupted the opponent's series without defeat in the championship.

Before the derby, Amorim said: „This will be a special match against Inter. There is a rivalry, but also a connection between the two clubs.“ His words were part of Milan's preparation for the match.

With the victory, Milan increased its lead to 21 points, while Inter remained with 25. Before the match, the “Nerazzurri“ had 25 points from nine matches, while Milan had 18 points.

In the next round, on November 8, Milan will visit Genoa, while Inter will host Como.