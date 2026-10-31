Revolution in Spain: La Liga referees will also give interviews

The Spanish La Liga is introducing a new practice that was previously unthinkable for football referees. Starting this weekend, referees will stand in front of television cameras after the end of matches to comment on matches and explain controversial situations on the pitch.

According to the agreement reached after each round, the referees of one or two matches will participate in interviews after the final whistle. They will be able to personally express their point of view on key decisions and the most discussed moments of the matches.

La Liga explains that the aim is to increase transparency and improve communication between referees, players and spectators. This way, fans will receive explanations directly from the people who make decisions on the pitch, instead of relying solely on commentaries and analysis after the matches.

The new initiative also includes a financial incentive. Referees will receive an additional bonus for their participation in the television interviews, with La Liga having allocated a total of 500,000 euros for this purpose.

The Spanish championship is thus taking an unusual step towards greater openness in refereeing. It remains to be seen whether the new format will reduce the tension surrounding controversial decisions or open up even more topics for discussion.