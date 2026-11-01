Barcelona thrashed Alaves 6-1 and returned to the top

Barcelona returned to winning ways with a convincing 6-1 win over Alaves at the “Camp Nou“. Rafinha and Lamine Yamal scored two goals each, Fermin Lopez added a goal and two assists, and Anthony Gordon also scored. The victory left the Catalans at the top of La Liga with 30 points.

The hosts started strongly and opened the scoring in the 8th minute. After a quick combination, which began with a pass from Pedri and continued by Fermin, Rafinha finished the attack from close range. Alaves had a brief period in which they tried to respond, but Barcelona quickly regained control.

Four goals for Barcelona before the break

In the 23rd minute, Fermin López made it 2-0 with a shot from a tight angle after a pass from Lamine Yamal. Rafinha scored his second goal in the 41st minute, after Fermin picked the ball up high and brought it alone against the goalkeeper.

Barcelona reached the fourth goal in the first minute of added time. Lamine Yamal received the ball after a combination with Joao Cancelo and shot low from the edge of the penalty area. The hosts thus retired at the break with a four-goal lead.

After the break, Barcelona continued to attack, although Hansi Flick made changes to the lineup. In the 64th minute, Lamine Yamal scored his second goal. The goal was initially disallowed for offside, but after a VAR review the goal was allowed.

Anthony Gordon made it 6-0 in the 81st minute with a cross from Rodri. Alaves got a consolation goal three minutes later when Mariano Diaz took advantage of a mistake in returning the ball and beat Joan Garcia.

Flick: We reacted in the right way

“This is what I want to see after two losses. The way we reacted was good and correct“, said Hansi Flick after the match.

However, the coach also paid attention to the goal conceded. According to him, the team was required to win with a clean sheet at half-time. "I'm not happy with the goal we conceded, nor are the players," Flick said, as quoted by El Desmarque.

With defenders absent, Frenkie de Jong started at centre-back, while Brian Fariñas made his first-team debut. Flick did not give a timeframe for the return of Jules Kunde, Andreas Christensen and Erik Garcia.

Barcelona's next test is a Champions League home game against Aston Villa on November 3. The Catalans will be looking for another win to improve their position in the league stage.

Sources: channelnewsasia.com, eldesmarque.com, fotmob.com