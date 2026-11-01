Canelo Alvarez is world champion again! The Mexican inflicted his first loss on Mbili

Saul “Canelo“ Alvarez has once again climbed to the top of the world after winning the World Boxing Council (WBC) title in the 76 kg category. The Mexican star prevailed over Christian Mbili in the big boxing gala evening in Riyadh and returned to championship success.

Alvarez achieved victory after 12 contested rounds, and all three judges were categorical in their assessments – 115:112, 116:111 and 117:110 in his favor. Thus, Mbili suffered the first defeat of his professional career.

The beginning of the fight was more difficult for the Mexican, who had to cope with the constant pressure of his opponent. Gradually, however, Canelo found the right rhythm, began to control the distance and use his attacking opportunities more effectively.

After the middle of the fight, Alvarez's superiority became more tangible. He looked more confident and managed to impose the pace, although Mbili also had strong moments, especially in the ninth and eleventh rounds.

In the end, the judges' cards confirmed the success of the Mexican, who returned to winning ways after his defeat by Terence Crawford last year.

With this success, Canelo now has 64 victories in a total of 69 professional fights. After the fight, he also received congratulations from Ukrainian boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk, who was present in the hall.