Roger Federer is back on the court! The legend will play an exhibition match with Joao Fonseca in Brazil

One of the greatest legends in the history of tennis – Roger Federer, will appear on the court again. The Swiss, who has 20 Grand Slam titles, confirmed his participation in a special exhibition match against the young Brazilian star Joao Fonseca. The match will take place on December 5 in Sao Paulo.

The event is called Clubhouse Nights and is organized by the sports brand On, in which Federer is among the key investors. Fonseca is also part of the brand family as one of its ambassadors. The organizers are preparing an unconventional show that will unite tennis with music and other entertainment elements.

The news was confirmed personally by Federer via a video message on social networks. The Swiss answered a question posed by Fonseca himself and announced that he will visit Brazil again. His last appearance on the court in the country was in 2012, when he participated in exhibition matches.

For the 20-year-old Fonseca, the upcoming match will have a special meaning. The young Brazilian has repeatedly cited Federer as his idol and main source of inspiration, and now he will have the opportunity to face him in front of his home audience.

After the end of his professional career in 2022, the Swiss continues to maintain contact with tennis and periodically participates in special exhibition events, including at Grand Slam tournaments.