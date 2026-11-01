The other half of Real Madrid defender Marc Cucurreia – Claudia Rodriguez, was very close to a serious train crash involving two trains near the Spanish city of Toledo. The mother of three was traveling to Malaga on a subsequent train that was not directly affected by the incident.

Rodriguez was quick to reassure her followers on social media and assured them that she was unharmed. The train she was on was a considerable distance from the scene of the collision. However, due to the coincidence of the routes, the train had to change direction and return to Madrid.

„Everything is fine with me. My train was not affected as it was far from the train that crashed. We just had to return to Madrid because our routes coincided,” she explained.

The footballer’s partner expressed her sympathy for the families of the 69 people who died and admitted that she was aware of how close she was to the tragedy.

“I can’t help but think that if everything had happened a little later, my train could have been affected too. However, this is nothing compared to the horror experienced by the passengers on the crashed train. I send all my support and strength to their families“, Rodriguez wrote.

Marc Cucurreia and his partner settled in Madrid this summer after the defender reportedly joined the Spanish giants from Chelsea.