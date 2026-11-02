Dunav asked eight questions to the Bulgarian Football Union after the loss to Levski

Dunav demanded public explanations from the Bulgarian Football Union after the 0:1 loss to Levski in a match from the 14th round of the First League. The Ruse club published a declaration with eight questions to the BFU management and the relevant committees, the main reason being the situation with Jose Kabarkas.

In the 11th minute, Kristian Dimitrov got into a fight with the Dunav player near the penalty area. Kabarkas remained on the field and was unable to continue the match. He was taken off, and in the 13th minute he was replaced by Elisee Su. The chief referee Mariyan Grebencharski did not show Dimitrov a card, and the VAR official Stanimir Trenchev did not signal a review of the decision.

Dunav stated that in their opinion the violation required a direct red card. “What is the criterion for a red card and when does VAR intervene?“, the club asks in its declaration and insists that the Referee Commission publicly explain its assessment of the episode.

The match in Ruse ended in a victory for Levski, after Mustafa Sangare scored in the third minute of added time. The match was marked by the dispute over the referee's decision even before the decisive goal. Dunav also mentions the case of the home team against Lokomotiv Sofia in the declaration. The club claims that they have received differing explanations for the actions taken against the referee in this match. According to the people of Ruse, the written response to their complaint stated that there were no remarks about the referee, while at a meeting with the Referee Commission and its chairman they were told that he had been punished.

The club wants to understand what measure was imposed, for what period and how it is combined with the subsequent appointments of the referee. Dunav also raises the issue of communication with the BFU, indicating that he has sent invitations to the president of the football headquarters and the chairman of the Referee Commission to visit Ruse.

The remaining questions concern the work of the delegates, a change in the time of the technical conference at a home match, financial sanctions for clubs and the way in which the proceeds from fines are used.

Dunav also asks about the BFU's policy regarding more Bulgarian football players. The declaration states that this season, the use of up to eight players from outside the European Union is permitted, with 25,000 euros due for each of the three additional places above the basic quota of five.

The Ruse club wants to know the total amount of fees collected, what these funds are used for and on what legal basis the solidarity payments from UEFA can replace the compensation fee for non-compliance with the requirement for Bulgarian football players.

“The questions are public. Let the answers be so“, Dunav states. The club adds that it will file a complaint in accordance with the established procedure and pay the necessary fee in order to receive an official response to the referee's decisions in the match with Levski.