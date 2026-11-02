Panathinaikos with an important victory before the match with CSKA

Panathinaikos defeated AEK 2:0 in the Athens derby and maintained its first place in the Greek Super League. The success came just a few days before the home match against CSKA in the Conference League.

Tete opened the score 35 seconds after the start. During the attack, Rota made a mistake outside the AEK penalty area, which the hosts took advantage of. Andino doubled the lead in the 49th minute after another violation in the opponent's defense. In this situation, the Bulgarian defender Martin Georgiev, who appeared on the field after the break, made a mistake.

After the victory, Panathinaikos has 24 points and is two ahead of Olympiacos. PAOK is third with 18 points, while AEK remained in fourth position with 17.

Around 40,000 home fans celebrated the success together with the players and coaching staff. After the final whistle, the players made a lap of honor in front of the stands. The next test for Panathinaikos is the match against CSKA in the third round of the main phase of the Conference League. The match will be played on November 5 in Athens.