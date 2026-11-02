Levski is monitoring Europa League players for the winter selection

Levski has identified several players who are performing strongly in the Europa League for their winter selection. The scouts of the "Blues" are monitoring their performances, but the names of the players have not been specified. The champions will not be looking for a large number of additions, but will focus on specific positions. The main targets are a central striker and a winger. Head coach Julio Velasquez insists on a mobile striker who can score regularly, while the squad lacks a winger with a strong right foot. Everton Bala and Mustafa Sangare have not yet signed new contracts, claims "Mach Telegraf". This calls into question their future at "Gerena" and requires the preparation of options for their replacements if an agreement is not reached.

Juan Perea may also leave the squad. The Colombian could be sold or transferred if a club is found that will take over part of his remuneration. At this stage, no specific team or offer has been indicated. Georgi Kostadinov took over the position of Levski's sports director at the end of May this year, after ending his career as a footballer. In his new role, he is responsible for the coordination between the representative team, the sports and technical staff and the selection process.

Daniel Borimirov has already confirmed that attracting a striker is among the club's priorities. “Of course, the selection is an open process, we are looking for a “nine“, as you say, a central striker“, he told the “Centrala Sport“ podcast. Levski has Mustafa Sangare, Juan Perea and Steven Stoyanchov as nominal options for the top of the attack, and Julio Velasquez uses other offensive players in this position. The priority in the winter will be to add a striker to increase competition and options in the forward positions.